14 Car Train Derailment Reported Saturday Near Cook, Minnesota

COOK, Minn. — 7 miles north of Cook, Minnesota, a train derailed Saturday night, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

At 7:47 p.m., a Canadian National Railway train derailment occurred in a non-residential swampy area.

According to a press release, 14 out of the 123 rail cars derailed, with some of them tipping on their side.

No injuries, leaks, or spills were reported.

St. Louis County Emergency Management is assisting at the scene as some rail cars contained hazardous materials.