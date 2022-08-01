‘DOGust 1st’ Is The Universal Birthday For Pets Adopted From Shelter

(Fox 9) — Pet owners who adopted a dog from a shelter or rescue organization but don’t know their furry friend’s birthday now have a solution: DOGust 1st.

Dogust, which occurs each year on Aug. 1, is a nationwide celebration for dogs whose birthdays are unknown, according to the online pet marketplace Chewy.com. The day got its start in 2008, thanks to the staff at the North Shore Animal League America, which calls itself the world’s largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization.

Shelter workers can generally estimate a dog’s age, but they often don’t know the precise date of when the animal was born.

“[It’s] the official birthday for all rescued puppies and dogs to celebrate their importance in our lives,” Joanne Yohannan, North Shore Animal League America’s senior vice president of operations, told Chewy.com.

Since then, the universal shelter pet birthday has expanded to shelters and homes across the United States.

DOGust 1st celebration ideas for your dog

Pet owners could throw their pup a birthday “pawty” with dog treats and their favorite toys.

If it’s hot out, Chewy.com suggests a pool party with these creative pool games for dogs.

A walk around the neighborhood or even an afternoon trip to the dog park might be a fun option for a furry friend.

How to help area animal shelters

Animal shelters and rescues help a countless number of animals, usually with limited resources. Animal lovers may want to give back to these organizations, and there are a number of ways to do so.

Adopting a pet or fostering an animal is always a great way to support a local shelter.

Donating to an animal shelter can help cover the costs of daily operations, supplies, staff training, animal housing upgrades, community outreach programs, animal enrichment and much more, according to the Humane Society of the United States.

Becoming a volunteer at a local organization, especially those with various skills ranging from carpentry to marketing to dog-walking, can be extremely beneficial, the Humane Society says.

What to do if you find a lost pet or animal

Here are some steps you can take to help if you encounter a lost pet or stray animal, according to the American Humane Society: