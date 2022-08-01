Duluth FC’s Jake Starling Nominated for NPSL Awards

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth FC’s captain and defender Jake Starling is nominated for the NPSL’s National XI and Golden Ball Awards, as the only member of the Bluegreens.

With a total of 92 teams in the league, three defenders are selected from 12 nominees, and one player will be awarded the Golden Ball award or overall MVP.

Of the nominations the fans are left to decide who will be the nations best eleven in the NPSL. If you’d like to vote for Starling click here.