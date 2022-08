Hayward Wolfpack Win Over Lobos FC Sends them to WI Challenge Cup

The win gives the Wolfpack a chance to compete for a state title.

HAYWARD, Minn.- The Hayward Wolfpack beat Lobos FC 2-1 on Sunday with both goals by Mally Lumsden and an assist by Finigan Huffington, sending the team straight to the Wisconsin Challenge Cup for a chance to compete for a state title.

Those games will take place this upcoming weekend.