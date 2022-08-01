Man Arrested After Three Hour Standoff In Brevator Township

BREVATOR TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A 34 year-old man was arrested after a three-hour standoff in Brevator Township involving a hunting rifle, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

The St. Louis County Emergency Response Team was called out around 6:30 Saturday evening, at a home on the 3600 block of Mallard Drive.

Authorities say the suspect was barricaded inside with the rifle after reportedly making threats to kill his family following a domestic assault.

The Fond Du Lac Police Department requested the St. Louis ERT after seeing the suspect load a rifle while going into the home.

The team safely took the man into custody around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, pending charges.