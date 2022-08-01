Mega Millions Drawing: Two $1 Million Tickets Drawn At Different Places In Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. — Two lucky winners bought $1 million tickets for the Mega Millions Drawing at different gas stations in Fridley, Minnesota.

One person bought their ticket at a Holiday Stationstore and the other at a Casey’s General Store in the Fridley area. They matched the first five numbers, 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14, on July 29.

Each gas station will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the tickets.

Winners will not be announced unless they choose to tell the public.

The Minnesota State Lottery says during the billion-dollar jackpot run, tickets sales have helped raise about $9.8 million to support state services and environmental projects around the state.

The $1.337 billion ticket was bought in a Chicago suburb in Illinois on Saturday.