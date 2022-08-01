Minnesota Wilderness Add Kyle Brodie to Coaching Staff

The Wilderness says Brodie's hiring is the first of what is expected to be two coaches added to the staff ahead of training camp beginning August 29.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Minnesota Wilderness announced Sunday the team has added former Bemidji State Beaver Kyle Brodie to the coaching staff.

Brodie comes to the Wilderness after spending the last six seasons working with triple-A programs in Washington state.

Brodie finished his career on the ice during the 2015-16 season when he skated in 51 games for the Columbus Cottonmouths of the Southern Professional Hockey League. Prior to that, Brodie played two seasons with Bemidji State earning All-American honors both years and finished his collegiate career with UW-Stevens Point.

