Superior Fire Crews Responded To Structure Fire Saturday

SUPERIOR, Wis. — A structure fire was reported at 306 East 5th Street in Superior on Saturday, according to the Superior Fire Department.

Just before 9:00 p.m., fire crews arrived to the scene of a single-stall detached garage with a lot of fire coming from the roof and garage door.

Fire was also starting to spread to the adjacent garage. The crews used a significant amount of water to extinguish the fire through garage doors and open windows.

According to a report, all occupants were safely outside. No one was injured.

Damage was estimated at a total of $30,000. The adjacent fire only had light damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.