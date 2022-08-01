Thomas the Tank Engine Set to Return

DULUTH, Minn. – Thomas the Tank Engine is returning to the Lake Superior Railroad Museum this weekend.

It’s the two biggest weekends of the summer for the North Shore Scenic Railroad, as Thomas draws in thousands of people from across the country. Last year drew in record crowd of more than 18-thousand visitors.

The museum’s director tells us that ticket sales were a little sluggish out the gate, but have been picking up for the past few weeks.

Unfortunately Thomas’ friend Percy will not be at the station this year because of staffing shortages.

“Thomas the Tank is iconic. Sir Topham Hatt will be here, we have the All Things Thomas gift shop, but it’s more than just Thomas. We’ve got bounce houses, we’ve got miniature golf, we’ve got festival foods, we’ve got a million things to do. You can literally spend hours on property with you Thomas train ride tickets because of everything else that’s included in it,” Lake Superior Railroad Museum Executive Director, Ken Buehler says.

You can see Thomas in Duluth this weekend and next. Tickets are sold on the North Shore Scenic Railroad’s website.