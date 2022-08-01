UMD’s Assistant Coach Derek Plante Accepts Coaching Job with Chicago Blackhawks

UMD says the search for a replacement will begin immediately.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Bulldogs assistant coach Derek Plante will join the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks for this upcoming season.

Plante, a graduate of UMD joined the coaching staff back in 2010 and then just ten months later helped coach the Bulldogs to their first ever National Championship, beating Michigan 3-2 in overtime. During his tenure UMD has qualified for five NCAA playoff berths including two Frozen Fours.

Plante also a member if the UMD Athletic Hall of Fame, recognized for his efforts on the ice. During his senior season, Plante lead the nation with 92 points, also a First-team All-American, USA Hockey’s male athlete of the year and is currently tied for second in the college’s all-time scoring charts, eventually leading to an eight-year stint in the NHL.

The resume could go on and on, making it some tough skates to fill but UMD says the search for a replacement will begin immediately.