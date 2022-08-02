Downtown Duluth Welcomes Eight Pop-Up Storefronts

DULUTH, Minn. — On Tuesday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to welcome new storefronts downtown Duluth.

Eight business owners were selected for a Pop-Up Colab by the Greater Downtown Council and the Duluth 1200 Fund.

The Colab grants $1,500 to each business, and rent-free space within several buildings on West Superior Street for three months.

Owner of ‘Rose from the Rough,’ Kameron Peak, was one of the business owners selected.

“We’re all coming together for the same reason, which is we’re all business owners that had a dream and we’re making it happen,” said Peak.

Some of the products sold include jewelry, soaps, clothes, and cosmetics.

The shops are open and will remain in business through October.