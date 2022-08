DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth tourism tax revenue is coming in ahead of what’s budgeted so far this year.

Tourism tax revenue is made up of hotel, motel, food and beverage taxes.

For the month of June, tourism taxes were up 11.8% from June of 2021 at $1,432,977.

As for year to date, tourism taxes are up 18.4% compared to this time last year at $5,697,224.