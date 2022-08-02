Fire At Abandoned Lincoln Park Home Deemed Suspicious

DULUTH, Minn. — A condemned house caught fire in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on Tuesday, and city officials tell FOX21 it seems suspicious.

It happened in the afternoon near the intersection of West First Street and Piedmont Avenue.

Firefighters had trouble getting close enough to put out the flames at first because of the overgrown yard, and ended up cutting down some trees in the process.

A firefighter on-scene said he wasn’t sure if anyone was inside at the time, or what caused the home to ignite.

The blaze is now under investigation.