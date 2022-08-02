Head of the Lakes Fair Comes Back Once Again

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– The Head of the Lakes Fair in Superior kicked off with the ‘sneak a peak’ night.

Bringing in all their favorite rides, carnival games, and fair food.

Organizers are excited to show off what they offer this year, and to see the smiles on everyone’s faces…

as they come in.

“Just seeing everything all lined up. Everything like the midway fold, the people happy, people enjoying food and rides. Kind of the smiles on everyone’s faces,” Head of the Lakes Fair coordinator, Daniel Litchke, said.

This year organizers plan to bring in a bunch of new events. Including a MMA outdoor war in Superior, featuring UFC Hall of Fame star, Dan “The Beast” Severn.