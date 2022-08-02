Hermantown’s Max Plante Verbally Commits to UMD

Plante made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter.

DULUTH, Minn.- Monday marked the first day that high school juniors could receive offers and make verbal commitments to play collegiate hockey.

One of those verbal commits is Hermantown’s Max Plante, who announced on Twitter Tuesday. Along with a picture of a young Plante on the ice from 2011 celebrating the Bulldogs first ever National Championship. This announcement comes one year after his older brother Zam Plante verbally committed to the program.

The Plante boys have made a huge impact on the ice for Hermantown helping the Hawks to a Class A state title last season. Max lead the way as a sophomore with 71 points, 18 goals and 53 assists in 31 games.

Nothing is official yet, but an exciting announcement for both the Plante family and the Bulldogs.