National Night Out Brings Community Together Once Again

DULUTH, Minn.– Despite the cloudy sky, thousands across the Northland came out once again to celebrate National Night Out.

A night known for bringing people in the community, and local law enforcement together in a fun atmosphere, to strengthen their partnership.

Sounds of music, and the smell of food catered from Famous Dave’s, filled the air over at Piedmont Dental.

“We love doing National Night Out. It’s a great opportunity for us to get some outreach in the community,” St. Louis County Search and Rescue technician, Alex Rice, said.

Even the St. Louis County Sheriffs office search and rescue team came out to enjoy the fun.

“I think this kind of really relaxed environment with everyone here, the food here, everything’s awesome. It’s really well organized. I think that helps people come in and talk to us,” Alex said.

All to celebrate, and get to know, those who protect the community on a daily basis.

“I think it’s really important for the public to know what our objective is. Why we are here, what our purpose is, stuff like that,” said Rice.

Champ the Bulldog also came out. So kids had the opportunity to meet the famous UMD mascot.

“We wouldn’t be UMD athletics without the community, so giving back to them. And obviously now when kids come to games, they’ll know who Champ is,” Anna Watson form the UMD Athletic Department, said.

This annual event comes back every year on the first Tuesday in August.