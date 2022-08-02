Spirit Valley Days Set to Return

DULUTH, Minn. – Spirit Valley Days is back to celebrate their 42nd year of recognizing what West Duluth has to offer.

The three day event is put on by the West Duluth Business Club and features the Spirit Valley Days Signature Summer Parade on Thursday on Grand Avenue.

Friday will feature a pancake breakfast and fish fry at American Legion as well as live music at several venues. Saturday’s events include a craft and rummage sale, western garden tour, and a Shred-N-Go fundraiser for the Valley Youth Center.

“You can come out and have some free fun with kids. There’s going to be some line dancing, some kids games, a lot of kids things going on that you don’t have to spend any money on but you can get the kids out of the house. Get them over to the library, there’s going to be some great things going on there. Harmony Center is going to have some things going on, they’re going to have some line dancing to get the kids out and the adults can come too,” West Duluth Business and Civic Club President, Susan Coen says.

This year, Spirit Valley Days is featuring a happy hour where if you pay 10 dollars for for a coupon book, each coupon used will enter you into a drawing for raffle prizes.