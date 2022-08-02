Superior Football Brings the Energy to First Day of Practice

The Spartans kick off their season against Rice Lake on August 12.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Tuesday was the Superior football team’s practice of the season after a couple years with a non-traditional preseason due to the pandemic, the Spartans are eager to be back out on the field and are ready to prove just why they shouldn’t be counted out.

“Last year we couldn’t have any of it and it showed and to have the normal offseason, the work outs, the team activities really helps a lot,” says senior offensive lineman Will Lampeton.

“Being the slept on helps though, because then they over look you come beat them and they don’t know what hit them, so being the underdog helps actually, and I like being the underdog.,” says senior quarterback Carson Gotelaere.

With a tough conference schedule ahead, coach DeMeyer says it’s all about the basics, doing the little things right and just playing football.

“Every Friday night, we want to compete as hard as we can, we have to do the little things, we have to take care of the football, we have to take it away from them, we have to block and tackle, we have to play as hard as we can every single rep,” says DeMeyer, “We know that there’s going to be teams that maybe have more athletes, better athletes than us because of the tough league we play in, that doesn’t matter because we’re going to control what we can control and that’s our attitude our effort, how physical we play how fast we played and our kids are already buying into that.”

