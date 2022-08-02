Virginia Man To Run 5K While Playing Accordion At ‘Chisholm All Class Reunion’

Steve Solkela of Steve’s “Overpopulated” One-Man-Band is on a mission to run a 5K while playing his accordion this Saturday at the Chisholm All Class Reunion.

Solkela wanted Guinness World Records to document the accordion run for a possible world record, but he said it was too expensive.

Solkela stopped by the morning show Tuesday to talk about the 5K and also all the festivities happening at the big reunion, which is open to the public to enjoy. The 5K is happening Saturday, Aug. 6 at 9 a.m. in Chisholm.

See the videos below.

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3: