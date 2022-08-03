8th Annual Smalley-Moen Car Show Comes Zoomin’ Back

DULUTH, Minn.– Thousands of car lovers came out today to the Buffalo House in Duluth. For the 8th annual Smalley-Moen Memorial Car Show.

Over 400 classic automobiles pulled into the Buffalo House lot in honor of the late local car legends, Jerry Moen and Kyle Smalley.

Smalley’s daughter, Carmen Smalley, says that seeing this many people come out and support the show.

makes it so much more special.

“It’s so special that we get to put on this event just because this is what they would do if they were here, especially my dad. Like he used to plan car shows like this, so it means a lot as his daughter to be able to continue that tradition in honor of him. Especially just seeing the turn out that the community really stands behind us,” Coordinator of the Smalley-Moen Car Show, Carmen Smalley, said.

This car show once took place at the Spirit Valley Days, but has been moved to The Buffalo House for the last three years.