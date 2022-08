CASS COUNTY, Minn. — A man riding his motorcycle crashed into a bear in Cass County, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened Monday on County Road 34 in May Township.

Officials say the 67 year-old man was riding his motorcycle when a black bear crossed his path.

The man was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital for an injury that wasn’t life-threatening.

The bear did not survive the accident.