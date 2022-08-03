DECC Covid Testing Now Offers Onsite Treatment

DULUTH, Minn. — The DECC has offered free Covid testing throughout the pandemic. Now, the site is test-to-treat with medical assistance provided on scene.

If you test positive on site, you now have the option to be evaluated by a nurse practitioner and they may provide you medication, such as Paxlovid.

Minnesota Department of Health Planning Coordinator, Walter James, says it’s important have resources ready for high-risk individuals.

“The goal is to keep as many people out of the hospital as possible. Vaccinations and therapeutics are two of the things that will help us achieve that goal,” said James.

The DECC started onsite treatment June 14th, and James says they’ve tested a few thousand people since then.

“The site is totally free. Free parking, you don’t need to show ID or proof of insurance, or any of that in order to get tested and treated and get your medication in the same day.”

Currently, the MN Department of Health reports the Covid risk in St. Louis County as fairly low, but as schools open up this fall and people head indoors for winter, case numbers may shift.

“Again, a lot can change. We don’t really know what new variants may arrive and as we saw with Delta and Omicron, sometimes these things can all of a sudden spike.”

James went on to say the Paxlovid medication is only effective if taken within five days of having symptoms.

He encourages people to act fast, and get tested when feeling sick.

The DECC’S test-to-treat site is semi-permanent. The MN Health Department say that they expect it to remain open through at least next year.

Covid testing and treatment is offered at the DECC Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 6pm, along with Saturday 11am to 4pm.

You can walk-in during open hours or make an appointment on the DECC website.