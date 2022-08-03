Duluth Public Library Adds New Space for Teens

DULUTH, Minn. — Just in time for school this Fall, the Duluth Public Library has a new space for teens to hangout after class.

This space at the library’s main downtown campus, is free to teens grades six through 12.

It features a variety of activities, including good reads, crafts, games, and computers access.

The Library Teen Advisory Board, which includes 25 engaged teenagers from the community, helped create the area.

“I think a lot of teens need a place to just be social, just to hang out with their friends and just be. Maybe they’ll learn something along the way, maybe they won’t, but at least they have a place to come and feel safe and know that they’re wanted here.” Said DPL Senior Library Technician, Heidi Harrison.

Teens can access the space during all hours that the library is open.