Fire At Abandoned Lincoln Park Home Deemed Suspicious

DULUTH, Minn. — A condemned house caught fire in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on Tuesday, and city officials tell FOX21 it seems suspicious.

It happened around 3:49 p.m. at 111 Park Avenue and police and fire crews were at the scene within two minutes, according to a press release.

A firefighter on-scene said he wasn’t sure if anyone was inside at the time, or what caused the home to ignite.

Officials say firefighters were on scene for about three hours. No injuries were reported.

The blaze is now under investigation.