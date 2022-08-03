Gordy’s Hi-Hat Adds Outdoor Pavilion

CLOQUET, Minn. — A fan-favorite diner in Cloquet now has an outdoor pavilion for patrons to enjoy a burger with a side of sun.

Gordy’s Hi-Hat is a seasonal diner that’s been around since 1960.

This spring, owners decided to put the locations extra space to use and tack on a pavilion.

The new space will allow more seating for customers and larger parties. Along with hosting events, such as Gordy’s Classic Car Show that’s taking place tomorrow.

“Ever since the whole pandemic and restaurant restrictions, people want to sit outdoors more often. This new pavilion gives us an opportunity to let people have a nice outdoor seating without

They’re not done yet, owners say next steps are to add wheelchair accessibility ramps and more landscaping to beautify the space.