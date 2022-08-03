Hayward Wolfpack’s Malcolm Lumsden Wins League MVP

Lumsden lead the WPASL with 24 goals and 2 assists in just 8 games.

HAYWARD, Wis. – The Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League announced today that they have cancelled the Challenge Cup Tournament that was set to take place this weekend.

The Wolfpack won’t have the chance to compete for a state title, however for the second year in a row a member of the team was crowned league MVP. Former Saint Malcolm Lumsden better known as Mally, with the clean sweep of awards earning league MVP, the Golden Boot and Forward of the Year.

