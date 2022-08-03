Huskies Rogers and Vastine Show Out in Major League Dreams Showcase

DULUTH, Minn.- On Tuesday, six Duluth Huskies got to prove their abilities in the Northwoods Major League Dreams Showcase. Two of those Huskies have been making an impact on the diamond all season long.

The Vandy boys JD Rogers and Jonathan Vastine showed up and showed out yesterday in front of MLB scouts and if they weren’t on their radar before they are now. Rogers went 2-5 with a double and 3 RBI’s and Vastine finished his day 3-5 with a double and 3 RBI’s , helping their team to an 18-10 win, but for the boys it was just another game.

“Super great experience, not only did we get to go, but a lot of our team did and coaching staff, but it’s an opportunity to showcase your skills and your abilities and even playing in a high competitive atmosphere was a great experience and I loved every bit of it,” says Rogers.

“It was cool to see a little bit of recognition for working as hard as we all do throughout the year and going for it everyday, I think it’s cool to just put a bunch of guys together,” says Vastine.

Catch these guys in action Saturday and Sunday at Wade Stadium, taking on the Wilmar Stingers.