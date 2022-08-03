Man Charged After Throwing Walking Stick At Car During Pro-Choice Demonstration

DULUTH, Minn. — A man seen on video throwing a walking stick at a car that drove near a Duluth pro-choice demonstration in June has been charged.

71-year-old Scott Bol of Duluth is charged with third-degree damage to property, which is a gross misdemeanor.

Back on June 27th, pro-choice supporters marched through downtown, but did not have a permit to do so.

A driver who said she wasn’t aware of the unsanctioned event turned onto the road where the protesters were.

Several protesters chased after her car, and one officer said he witnessed Bol throw a walking stick at her windshield, which he later admitted to.

The damage to the windshield cost more than $700.

The woman said she had a baby in the car and was just trying to get home.