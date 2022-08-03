Minneapolis Mayor Signs ‘Reproductive Haven’ Executive Order

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has announced an executive order declaring the state’s largest city a “safe haven” for people seeking reproductive healthcare.

In the month following the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, Executive Order 2022-01, “will prohibit City of Minneapolis staff and departments from working with, or providing information to, other states or jurisdictions that provide less freedom than Minnesota does and are pursuing legal action against individuals seeking reproductive healthcare or entities providing reproductive healthcare in Minneapolis.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz previously issued a statement in the wake of the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, saying, “Let me make something abundantly clear for all Minnesotans… There will never be an abortion ban under my watch. The right to an abortion will be respected in Minnesota as long as I am in office.”

Walz has also signed an executive order meant to protect the state’s abortion services from laws in neighboring states.

Meanwhile, current Republican governor candidate Dr. Scott Jensen has announced a decidedly different stance on the issue.