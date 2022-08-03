Overnight Storm Damage In Minnesota: Fires, Toppled Trees, Power Outages

Storms that pushed through the Twin Cities metro around midnight knocked power out for thousands of customers in the metro as wind gust exceeded 60 miles per hour in some areas.

As of 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, Xcel Energy reported more than 37,000 customers had no power, in Hennepin County about 20,000 customers remain in the dark. That’s down from the height of the storm overnight, when more than 60,000 Xcel Energy customers were without power.

Strong wind gusts

The overnight storms came with strong wind gusts, with some cities recording gusts greater than 60 miles per hour.