Rampage Travel Softball Back in the Northland

The Rampage is wrapping up tryouts Wednesday for their 12u, 14u and 16u teams.

DULUTH, Minn.- After disbanding just over a year ago, a surge of demand on social media brought the Rampage travel softball team back together.

With a lack of competitive softball in the Northland and many traveling hours to the cities for practice, co-founder Stewart Goldberg decided it was time to give the ball players in the area the opportunity to play at a higher level.

“There’s definitely a lack of that here and you know, these parents that wanted to start this back up and some of these other coaches that were wanting to start it back up, that’s what they’re after, they want to give the girls an avenue where they can at least get started in higher level club softball,” says Goldberg.

“I’m just looking forward to to having another awesome season with my friends, you know, this is my favorite thing in the world and I’m just so grateful to have the opportunity,” says Rampage catcher Anna Hron.

The Rampage is wrapping up tryouts Wednesday for their 12u, 14u and 16u teams and hope to get a tournament scheduled by September.