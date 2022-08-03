Tall Ship Stops In Grand Marais Before ‘Festival Of Sail’ In Two Harbors

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. – We’re getting a first look at one of the tall ships headed to Two Harbors for the Festival of Sail starting Thursday.

Visit Cook County posted video Wednesday of the Santa Maria, a 15th-century replica ship, docked in the Grand Marais Harbor.

The ship came in Tuesday evening and was set to sail toward Two Harbors Wednesday morning.

This is the first time Two Harbors has hosted the Festival of Sail, which is usually in Duluth.

The festival had to sail past Duluth this year because of unfished seawall reconstruction behind the DECC.