Tattoo Shop Holds Giveaway for Members of U.S. Military

DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth tattoo shop is giving one military member, or veteran, free tattoo service.

Gitchee Gumee Tattoo held a Facebook giveaway for members of the United States Armed Forces.

The winner will receive a free 5×5 traditional tattoo. Owner Jason Voss is a former service member himself. He says this is a way for the shop to acknowledge those who served.

“We’ve got a little bit going on week-to-week just to give back. Service members, active duty, vets, they’re you know our communities watch dogs, and just because you don’t see them doesn’t mean they’re not there,” said Voss.

Nominations are now closed and the winner will go under the tattoo gun Friday.

Voss says Gitchee Gumee will hold more giveaways in the future.