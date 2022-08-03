UMD’s Anna Klein Signs On with Minnesota Whitecaps

DULUTH, Minn.- The Minnesota Whitecaps have signed former UMD forward Anna Klein to a one-year deal coming off a stellar five-year career with Bulldogs.

Klein served as a captain during her final two seasons averaging more than 20 points per season in her career and just last season tallied 50 points in 40 regular season games. Klein ranked fifth in the NCAA with 1.31 points per game average, helping the Bulldogs to the Frozen Four Finals this past year. She graduates as the teams all-time leader in games played with 165.

Klein was recently invited to the 2022 USA Hockey Women’s National Festival where she will try and earn a spot on the National team, representing her country at the IIHF Women’s World Championship later this month.