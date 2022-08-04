13th Annual Badges, Ball and BBQ Event Held at Wade Stadium

DULUTH, Minn.- The annual Badges, Ball and BBQ event that featured the Duluth and Superior police and fire departments facing off in a slow-pitch softball game.

The annual game is put on as an effort to raise money for the Northern Lights Foundation, a local children’s charity dedicated to donating money to local families in need of support.

“It’s fun to come out here and have a little camaraderie and a little game, back and forth but the whole thing here is about raising money for kids in our community, all the public safety folks here, fire departments, police departments, all commit so much to this community and to pair up with the Northern Lights Foundation that gives money to kids right here in our community is a perfect match, great night, great event to be here,” says Lieutenant Matt McShane of the Duluth Police Department.

