Art Von Memorial Baseball Tournament to have Biggest Event Yet

DULUTH, Minn.- Back in 1959, one Minnesota man brought Little League baseball to Duluth, sparking interest in the game ever since.

Art Von, an army vet who survived Normandy in World War II receiving a Purple Heart for his service then returned to his home state of Minnesota, started a business and family, then moved to Duluth where he started Little League Baseball, on a field just off Woodland Avenue.

Now, 63 years later, Little League Baseball thrives in our city and in honor of Von 709 Duluth Baseball is hosting the 28th annual memorial tournament set to get swinging Friday.

“In his honor we’ve done our best to take it to the next level, not just in terms of how the game is taught, but the opportunities these kids get. Being able to play deeper into the season, being able to have more competitive youth tournaments on the weekends, being able to get them to larger settings beyond just our area, based on their hard work,” says tournament director Seth Marsolek, “I would hope he’d be proud of us based on what we’ve been able to do. He changed the entire platform of kids learning the game in this area.”

The tournament is expecting 64 teams from near and far making it the largest Art Von Memorial tournament in the 28 years of running it. Games will begin Friday and run through the weekend.