‘Festival of Sail’ Features Local Vendors and Entertainment

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Tall ships aren’t the only festival attraction, local vendors set-up camp, keeping attendees entertained on land.

Festival-goers can grab a bite to eat, listen to music, and shop a few northland businesses.

There’s a wide-variety of vendors at the festival, including Duluth’s Lake Superior Art Glass.

General Manager at Lake Superior Art Glass, Amber Nichols, said this is a fun event for the shop.

“We always love doing art shows, festivals, and pop-ups. It really helps us interact with the community better. Obviously we have our store down in Canal Park, but being out in the community in a different environment is a lot of fun.”

She went on to say, “this year we actually have a special.. we made ducks, little mini ducks vs the big rubber duck. They are special to the show and in-store right now.”

Of course, the fan-favorite “world’s largest rubber duck” is back on the big lake too. He stands at 61 feet tall and weighs a whopping 12 tons.

You can see the big bird in-person at the ‘Festival of Sail’ and even take a mini glass one home with you.