Islands of Brilliance Bringing ‘Sandbox Summer Camp’ Back to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.– Next Monday, Islands of Brilliance, a non-profit organization based in Milwaukee. Is coming back to Duluth for the first time since 2019 to host a summer camp for children on the autism spectrum.

This four day long ‘Sandbox Summer Camp’ focuses on bringing art, creativity, and technology to children on the autism spectrum. Teaching each of them self-confidence, that can help lead them to long term independence in the future.

Organizers say this camp can help show not only the children what they are capable of, but the community as well.

“Often there are perceptions around autism that, you know, in some bases are true, but in a lot of cases that’s not the case. So, we are trying to stretch the boundaries of what our students are capable of and showing that off to the community,” Co-Founder of Islands of Brilliance, Mark Fairbanks, said.

Using an iPad, the students will be documenting their experiences at camp through technology.

Using this creative medium will help the children immerse themselves in their own unique interests, while experiencing new things.

“The human experience of being in the workshops, and seeing the growth in the kids, and seeing parents who are just thrilled. Loving to see their kids grow and experience new things. I mean, that’s an easy thing to keep you motivated every day,” Mark said.

To sign up you can visit their website, Islandsofbrilliance.org.

But don’t wait because there is only one spot left on the signup sheet.