Miller Hill Post Office Closing Next Week

DULUTH, Minn. — The Miller Hill Post Office in Duluth is closing indefinitely after its lease expired.

The last day in business will be August 12th.

Customers with mail at the Miller Hill Post Office can pick up their items at Duluth’s main post office location from August 15th until September 2nd.

In a press release, the Post Office said it relies on sales, not tax dollars, to keep up with its operating expenses.

Employees from the Miller Hill location won’t lose their jobs, they’ll just be relocated to different post offices around town.