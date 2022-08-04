Not-Cho-Taco Night Fundraiser Brings Money in for We Health Clinic

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Thirsty Pagan brewing in Superior is hosting a fundraiser Tuesday night, supporting the ‘We Health Clinic’ in Duluth.

The event features live music, walking tacos, beer, and more.

Thirsty Pagan’s management says their mission is about supporting all kinds of local businesses, and not about supporting political agendas.

“Roe V Wade really doesn’t have anything to do with it. We were doing this fundraiser before that because this is, again, it’s a facility that allows a community to be healthy. And it’s a facility that allows our neighbors to be safe and happy. It’s a really big deal,” Owner of Thirsty Pagan, Steve Knauss, said.

Thirsty Pagan is also be helping with the Kraus-Anderson “Bike Duluth” festival this weekend.

Which supports COGGS, a local non-profit that works to improve bike trails in the twin ports.