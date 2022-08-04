Precinct Boundaries Re-Drawn, May Affect Duluth Voters

DULUTH, Minn. — A heads up to voters ahead of next week’s primary election. The City of Duluth is re-drawing precinct boundaries.

This is because of the 2020 Census results, which required boundaries to be re-drawn.

City Councilors worked on the new map back in March to balance the populations as equally as possible in each district.

This means that some voters will need to cast their ballots in new locations for next Tuesday’s primary and beyond.

To verify where your polling place is and to see the new precinct maps, click on the links below.

https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/

https://duluthmn.gov/city-council/redistricting/