Spirit Valley Days Makes its Return Once Again

DULUTH, Minn.– Parades, community, line dancing. Spirit Valley Days is back to celebrate all that West Duluth has to offer.

“You know, Spirit Valley Days is our once-a-year opportunity to really give West Duluth the limelight,” Owner of In-Harmony, Debbie Merrick, said.

The parade has been a staple for the West Duluth community for the past 42 years.

Local businesses and organizations filled up Grand Avenue in different ways to showcase their pride in the community.

“Making an opportunity for people to see the tremendous amount of wonderful businesses that are here, and there is so much dedication and commitment to West Duluth by the people that live here, and work here,” Debbie said.

In-Harmony, a wellness center in West Duluth, held free line dancing lessons in the street before the parade. Getting to show off their business, as well as getting the participants excited while waiting for the floats.

“West Duluth is about community. So, this is such a beautiful chance to be a part of it,” said Debbie.

Thousands came out to see not only the festivities, but to gather with their friends.

“I’ve been seeing my friends all over the place, and it feels so good to actually see them out here,” Spirit Valley Days participant, Gabrielle Strheioti, said.

and even cheer them on.

“I like to see the Boy Scouts and see if I see anyone I know because a few of my friends are in the Boy Scouts,” Gabrielle said.

The fun isn’t over quite yet. Friday will feature a pancake breakfast, and fish fry at American Legion as well as live music at several venues.