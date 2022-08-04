Superior YMCA Hosting Snack Food Drive For Elementary Students

DULUTH, Minn.–The YMCA’s Superior Campus is hosting a food drive to help launch their snack program for the upcoming school year.

The YMCA was originally going to collect school supplies, but leader there talked with local schools, like Northern Lights Elementary, and were able to understand a need that’s just as important as having school supplies, which is snacks.

This is why “The Y” organized a snack drive, highlighting the fact that teachers are usually the ones who pay for supplies out of their own pockets.

The YMCA’s Marketing and Community Outreach Coordinator told us, “It’s super important for kids to be able to have snacks and feel full and they can focus on what they’re doing instead of just focusing on being hungry and maybe being distracted by that hunger. We’re hopeful that we can meet those basic needs and then they can flourish and thrive in their school setting a little bit better”.

The YMCA in Superior will be collecting pre-packaged snacks until September 1st. They plan on distributing everything they’ve collected evenly throughout the Superior area’s elementary schools just in time for school to start.