Tall Ships Wade in to Two Harbors for the ‘Festival of Sail’

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — A wave of tall ships returned to Lake Superior today for the ‘Festival of Sail.”

This highly-anticipated event comes to the northland every three years — featuring historic ships… entertainment… vendors… and more.

Up until this year, the festival has taken place in Duluth, bringing in tens of thousands of people.

Duluth’s harbor is under seawall reconstruction, causing this years location to change.

Now, the ships are up the Northshore in the small town of Two Harbors.

“We’ve done this quite a few times. When we first heard it was going to be in Two Harbors, I was like wow, how’s that going to work? It seems to be working pretty well.” Said attendee and entertainer, Bosun Scurvy.

The big ships were not the only ones sailing through Two Harbors, some even surged through festival grounds.

“I am bosun for the captain there, that’s captain Leonidas Kid,” said Scurvy.

Scurvy and his crew surged through the crowds in a pull-boat prop. He went on to say, “this is what we love. We love the sea, the boats, the lifestyle. It’s something that we love to be apart of and we try to bring it to life.”

Along with the entertainment, local vendors are also onsite.

Following the ship parade, festival goers have the opportunity to hop on board and sail.

“I like the tall ships, you know, that idea. They’re not like other ships. I read a lot about the old sailboats, so it’s nice to see one, you know.” Said attendee, Bill Barrett.

The ships will remain in the water as the festival continues through Sunday.