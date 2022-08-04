UMD Women’s Hockey Schedule Released

The Bulldogs will have 16 regular season home games.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD Women’s Hockey team released the 2022-23 schedule Thursday.

The Bulldogs will open their season on the road in a non-conference series against Long Island University, September 24 and 25, the first ever meeting between these two teams. The first home series will take place October 7 and 8 against conference opponent Minnesota State University, Mankato.

In all, UMD will match-up with 14 top ten nationally ranked programs, eight of which are top five teams and will have 16 regular season home games at Amsoil Arena.