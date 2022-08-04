Woman Flips Car In Downtown Duluth, Facing Possible DUI Charge

DULUTH, Minn. — A suspected drunken driver is accused of flipping her car in the heart of downtown Duluth, according to the Duluth Police Department.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday near the busy intersection of Lake Avenue and Superior Street.

Duluth Police say the 65 year-old woman crossed the center line and slammed into two parked vehicles before flipping her own.

The woman and her passenger were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say no one else was injured. The woman is facing a possible DUI charge.