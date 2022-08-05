14 Year-Old Boy Dies In Bayfield County Drowning

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. — On Wednesday a boy went under the water and drowned in Wisconsin, according to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Deep Lake, Town of Hughes, Wisconsin.

It was reported that a 14 year-old boy was swimming in the middle of the lake with a group of people when he suddenly went under the water. The group with him immediately tried to save him, but could not find him.

Officials say the boy reportedly had a history of seizures.

The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office along with other agencies who were there found the deceased boy around 6:00 p.m. He was not wearing a life jacket.