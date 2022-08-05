Beach Goers Soak up the Sun at Barkers Island

SUPERIOR, WI. — It was a sunny day in the twin ports, making ‘Barkers Island’ a hot-spot in Superior.

Barkers Beach is a hidden gem — much smaller than the point beaches.

Today, it brought out a handful of people, who didn’t hesitate to plunge right in the water.

“We went to Superior Farm Days and then figured, it’s a nice day, we’ll come out to Barkers Island.” Said beach goer, Ashley La Rocque.

La Rocque went on to say, “my son comes out here a lot with Northwoods, so I was like you know what it’s a perfect day so let’s go swimming.”

Now is the time to cool off at the beach, before Minnesota weather begins to take a cooler turn with fall right around the corner