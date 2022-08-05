Duluth In Need Of Election Judges

DULUTH, Minn. — The City of Duluth is in need of election judges for the upcoming primary and general election.

Election judge duties are to handle all aspects of voting including opening and closing polls, distributing ballots, and to ensure that voter privacy is maintained.

To be a judge you must be eligible to vote in Minnesota. 16 and 17 year-olds can be election judge trainees.

You can either volunteer or be paid $10 an hour.

The primary election is August 9 and the general election is November 1.

