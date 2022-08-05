Duluth’s Central High School Alumni Historical Museum Items Up for Auction

DULUTH, Minn. – Did you know you can own a piece of Central High School? Well, you at least have a chance of owning some of the memorabilia that’s been left over.

‘Nordic Auction’ will be holding a liquidation sale on items collected by Duluth’s former central high school alumni historical museum. Over the years, the museum has collected things like marching band apparel, old school desks, typewriters and trophies.

On October 25th of last year, the building was taken over by a private developer and the items have been in storage since.

“I’m just very excited about this opportunity here to be the auctioneer on this sale. Some special, unique items that this is our last shot at them. Everything here will sell. The committee, the museum committee, all the money that we do generate tomorrow is going to be set into college scholarships,” Nordic Auction Owner, Forrest Evavold says.

For former mayor of Duluth Don Ness, the goal for tomorrow’s auction is to preserve certain items for community ownership by making them accessible to everyone.

“I think there are a number of pieces here that deserve to remain in community ownership and have a community based organization who is willing to be stewards of this. Not to own it personally, not to put in on their personal bookshelf, but to have it be available for this community,” Exec. Dir. of Ordean Foundation, Former Duluth Mayor Don Ness says.

The formal in person auction is happening Saturday. Items will be up for sale all day starting at 10 at ‘Nordic Auctions’ location on Courtland Street.